Tickets are now on sale for the Lake Bolac Festival, which is set to be held on March 25-26 The festival commemorates the annual autumn feast of eels in the lake by surrounding Aboriginal communities which were said by witnesses to number more than 800 people. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, festival chair Rachel Taylor has announce the return of the the "little festival with the big heart". "Following the partial destruction of the ancient eel stone formation last year in Lake Bolac, which is still subject to investigation, it's important we focus as a community on caring for country and culture which the festival celebrates and commemorates," Ms Taylor said. The theme 'Caring for Country and Culture' underscored that, she said. The popular Festival Forum will feature Warrnambool professor John Sherwood as one of the guest speakers. The Art Auction and Tibetan Dinner, showcasing regional artists, will open the festival on Friday March 25. Confirmed musicians and performers include Neil Murray, Benny Walker, Liam Gerner, Phil and Trudy Edgeley, Sarah Carroll and Shannon Bourne, Gypsy Smash, Jim Williams, and Glynn Coulson. The festival on the Lake Bolac foreshore includes workshops, stalls, markets and displays. Tickets are available from the festival website at eelfestival.org.au Tickets purchased for the postponed 2020 festival will be honoured at the 2022 festival. The festival is a fully vaccinated event. All attendees (artists, stall holders, volunteers, audience) able to be vaccinated will need to show their vaccination certificate on arrival.

