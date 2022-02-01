subscribers-only,

Former Ararat resident Jesse Bannister has shaved his head and beard in honour of a former friend, with proceeds going to the World's Greatest Shave. The World's Greatest Shave helps drive funding for Australian researchers in their quest for advancements in diagnosis, treatment and ultimately a cure for Leukaemia. Mr Bannister said he "needed a haircut for a while", so he decided to shave it off for a good cause. "It's a great cause, it is mainly for blood cancer and leukaemia and that's what my friend passed away from so I thought that was the best direct way to honour his memory," he said. "I have been blown away by all of the support I have received here in Perth and from people back home." MORE NEWS: Mr Bannister said his late friend's positive nature had left a lasting impact on him. "He battled Leukaemia and beat it then it came back and he was unable to get over it the second time," he said "He was always a friendly, happy person to speak to and be with, even though he was in a terrible situation. "It just stuck with me, and I have always remembered it throughout my life. "He made a big impression on me with his positive attitude and love for life." MORE NEWS: Mr Bannister grew up in Ararat before moving to Perth to live with his brother. "I was generally a pretty quiet person," he said. "I went to primary school at Ararat 800 and then Ararat College to complete my year 12 studies. "I worked at AME for five years and loved the community "I was able to meet my niece for the first time when I moved over, and I get to spend every second week with them (brother and niece), which is great. "Nothing's more important than family." To help donate, visit https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?RegistrationID=846783. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/c93b2ea1-5f2a-4afe-82a8-5ae2070c152d.jpg/r0_382_461_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg