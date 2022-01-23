subscribers-only,

NUMEROUS cars have been destroyed as a fire burns at the Great Western Racing Reserve. The fire is believed to have begun at about 1.30pm, located in the car park of the race course. Embers from the initial fire have since spread - setting the nearby track on fire as well. Attendees and staff have been evacuated, as CFA work to get the blaze under control. Air support has also been providing assistance. MORE TO COME.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/80b43fc1-f731-442d-88dc-a752ae410def.jpg/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg