OLIVER has once again proven to be Victoria's most popular boys name, while Charlotte has clinched the top spot for girls. Earlier in January, the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages Victoria released the list of top 100 popular baby names for 2021. In a move unsurprising to parents of any Olivers around the state, the name has now topped the list for boys eight years running, beating out Noah, Jack and Charlie. Over the course of Oliver's eight-year reign, 4197 babies have received the popular name. READ MORE: Olivia and Charlotte have been locked in a tussle, battling it out for the coveted number one spot on the girls list for almost a decade. Charlotte took the crown in 2021, nudging ahead of Olivia, Isla, Amelia and Mia. Did you name your newborn one of these names? Email us here to share your story. While Oliver has had an impressive streak at the top, the name still hasn't reached the peaks of another popular boy's name. That title belongs to John, which is the longest running top baby name for boys for its 23-year streak from 1929 to 1951. The longest running girls name was Margaret for 24 years from 1929 to 1952. Names with a royal flavour like Charlotte, Archie, Henry and William continue to prove popular, and the distinctly Australian name of Matilda has cracked the top 10 for the past two years. Zoe and Willow are new additions in the top 10 for 2021, while the top 10 names for boys has seen a shuffle around but no new entrants. Names such as Grace, Amelia, Jack and Charlie dominate the pointy end of the list but further down the top 100 are less common names such as Indiana, Remi and Savannah for girls, and Kai, Asher and Maverick for boys. In 2021 76,410 births were registered in Victoria - up from 74,620 in 2020 - including 551 Olivers and 410 Charlottes. Parents have 60 days to register their baby's name and can do so easily online and for free with the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages. For the full list of popular baby names visit bdm.vic.gov.au/names While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

