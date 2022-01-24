subscribers-only,

METEOROLOGISTS are predicting a wet and hot week from January 22 to January 28. Drier conditions are forecast for most of Victoria this week, with the chance of rain from the west increasing from Sunday. For Ararat temperatures will have at least a 30 per cent off hitting above the average temperature. The rainfall outlook for February to April, issued on January 13, shows western Victoria and neighbouring parts of South Australia with reduced chance of above average rainfall. IN OTHER NEWS: Most of Western Victoria has a 64 per cent chance of higher than average rainfall from January 22 to January 28. Following mixed rainfall in December, with very dry conditions in the west contrasting with very wet conditions in the east, streamflows for January to March 2022 are likely to be high at forecast sites along rivers in Victoria's east, tending to near-median or even low stream flows at sites in the west. Rain across western Victoria could help lift soil moisture in the region, which is below average in parts for this time of year. Days are likely to be warmer than average this February to April in Victoria's west. Nights are likely to be warmer than average as well. The La Nina event in the tropical Pacific is near or at its peak and continues to provide a wet influence to some parts of the country. Climate models show the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is likely to return to neutral (neither La Nina or El Nino) early in autumn. The timing is not unusual, with ENSO events typically decaying during autumn. La Nina events increase the chances of above-average summer rainfall. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

