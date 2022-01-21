coronavirus,

Mid-west Victoria has recorded 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours according to data released by the Victorian government. Ararat Rural City Council saw the second largest number of new cases in the region with 20, while Horsham Rural City and Northern Grampians Shire both reported 31 new cases each. West Wimmera, Buloke and Hindmarsh all saw smaller case numbers with Yarriambiack reporting 13, Buloke reporting 11 and Hindmarsh Shire three. West Wimmera Shire did not record any new cases during the latest reporting period. Looking east, Pyrenees Shire saw an 4 news cases, while Ballarat recorded 243 and now has 1,034 active cases. READ MORE: Northern Grampians Shire: 68 active cases (+31) Buloke Shire: 38 active cases (+11) Hindmarsh Shire: 22 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural Council: 77 active cases (+31) Ararat Rural City: 102 active cases (+20) Yarriambiack Shire: 26 active cases (+13) West Wimmera Shire: 4 active cases (+0) Pyrenees Shire: 30 active cases (+4) Ballarat: 1034 active cases (+243)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/196c2d6a-e663-4da8-9300-99713ab1265d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg