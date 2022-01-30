subscribers-only,

Manufacturing company AF Gason Pty Ltd is building a new warehouse to meet increasing customer demand. The company is a significant employer in Ararat with a highly skilled workforce that produces farm machinery, wood heaters and industrial services. AF Gason, founded in 1946, began as a one-man motor trimming business in Ararat. The company remains a family-owned business with third and fourth generation family members still occupying key roles within the business. READ MORE: Demand for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests rises in Ararat The 'Bridging the Gap' program is helping residents upskill their digital skills Managing director Wayne Gason said the company has grown after a successful period during the pandemic. "Over the last three years we have had a turnover increase of approximately 39% and our predictions are that it is going to continue to increase in the coming years," he said. "With increased productivity going through the plant, it has put pressure on our goods inwards and stores areas to be able to facilitate the volume of goods that we currently handle. "It has been decided that we need to manipulate change where our stores/ warehouse/dispatch areas are by removing them from our main building and relocating them in a new purpose built facility located in the rear yard area of the plant." Mr Gason said one of the most important items housed in the new warehouse area was a new vertical storage system. "It will store approximately 50 tonnes of smaller components," he said. "It will be hooked up to our ERP system and it will allow personnel to pick batches at the machine without the requirement to walk great distances around a large storehouse, which will help our efficiency leading to an increased volume of work being processed through our business." "We will be able to meet higher customer demands, improve our inventory control and ensure stock takes are performed regularly and in an expeditious manner." READ MORE: Youth Theatre group to stage Mystery at Mo's on March 5 EGHS Building for the Future Foundation provides $50,000 towards birthing suite upgrade This 26,000sqm undercover building is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. "This project is a $2.5 million investment for our business. It will ensure that we remain at the forefront of engineering in Australia, will help secure the long-term future of this business and will provide high-quality, rewarding employment for many in and around the Ararat community," Mr Gason said. This stage of the building is actually the second stage with the first (a $7million investment) being completed earlier in 2021. "Gason's has been proudly operating in the Ararat community for the last 76 years and is a fourth generation business, we look forward to being here for years to come." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/f2d5c443-230e-4f40-97d6-1507e94818af.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg