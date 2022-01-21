Emergency Victoria has declared the water in Lake Bolac unsafe due to high levels of blue algae. The algal bloom is expected to remain until significant rainfall to flush the lake or cooler conditions slow the algae. The Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning suggests it is unsafe to swim in the lake or use water for cooking, drinking, washing or showering. Regular testing is being conducted to identify new outbreaks or changes that indicate improved water quality. Direct contact with water affected by blue-green algae can cause skin irritation, sore eyes, ears and nose. If swallowed, it can cause cramps, nausea and vomiting. MORE NEWS: If you contact affected water, wash your skin immediately in clean, cool water. Visitors to the area are advised that they can still enjoy other recreational activities such as bushwalking and sightseeing. Boating and fishing have been permitted; however, care needs to be taken. Fish caught from affected areas should be rinsed and cleaned thoroughly in freshwater, and internal organs removed from the fish and discarded before eating. If anyone is experiencing any health issues after contact with affected water, seek medical advice from your local doctor or Nurse-On-Call on 1300 60 60 24. For information on blue-green algae and irrigation, visit: http://agriculture.vic.gov.au/agriculture/farm-management/soil-and-water/irrigation/blue-green-algae-and-irrigation-water. Visit the Parks Victoria website for more information. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

