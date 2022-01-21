Authorities are currently investigating a suspicious fire at Salvation Army in Ararat, believed to have taken place on Wednesday, January 19. Emergency services crews were called to the Salvation Army Ararat Corps Community Centre and Thrift Shop located on High Street around 12:30pm. READ MORE: District 16 assistant chief fire officer Bernie Fradd said the CFA handled the blaze, and the Police are currently investigating the fire. "There was a fire in a container; there was a heap of donated clothing burnt," he said. "Fire brigades were there for around two hours putting out the fire. "Investigators have deemed the fire as suspicious and Police are dealing with the matter." Anyone with information contact the Ararat Police Station on 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e05a9e62-307c-4001-805f-f09079d2cf15.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg