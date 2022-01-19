coronavirus,

Mid-west Victoria has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Ararat Rural City Council saw the largest increase in the region with 23, while Northern Grampians Shire recorded 21 new cases and Buloke saw 11 new cases. West Wimmera, Yarriambiack and Hindmarsh all saw smaller case numbers. Pyrenees Shire saw an increase of 3 cases, while Ballarat recorded 186 new cases. READ MORE: Northern Grampians Shire: 24 active cases (+21) Buloke Shire: 30 active cases (+11) Hindmarsh Shire: 21 active cases (+4) Horsham Rural Council: 23 active cases (+6) Ararat Rural City: 114 active cases (+23) Yarriambiack Shire: 2 active cases (+1) West Wimmera Shire: 4 active cases (+0) Pyrenees Shire: 33 active cases (+3) Ballarat: 941 active cases (+186)

