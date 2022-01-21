The Great Western Racing Club are gearing up to run their annual Australia Day weekend meeting this Sunday January 23. This will be the 143rd running of the historic Seppelt Great Western Cup. The 2022 Seppelt Great Western Cup is one of many Victorian racing events that have been able to welcome back crowds. The race day is a COVIDSafe event and spectators wishing to attend the race day have to be fully vaccinated, as per Victorian Government requirements, and vaccination status must be proved at the entry point. Mask wearing and social distancing protocols also need to be followed in accordance with the current Government guidelines. Your vaccination status can be proved by the following methods; when checking in via the Service Victoria app, a COVID-19 digital certificate displayed on a smartphone wallet, a printed version of your COVID-19 digital certificate or immunisation history statement, or eligible proof of vaccination exemption. The 7-race-program features the Seppelt Great Western Cup over 1950m worth $50,000. Alongside the great racing action, there will be a host of entertainment on-course, including TAB facilities, bookmakers and food and beverage options available. X Factor winner Reece Mastin and his band will entertain racegoers after the last race has finished. The team from Kelly Sports will be entertaining the kids with sports activities, arts and crafts and giveaways. The Ararat RSL Fashions on the Field will be hotly contested this year with categories including Lady of the Day, Hat of the Day, Gent of the Day and little Miss and Little Mr. Registrations are free and taken on race day at the Fashions stage. Courtesy of the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), free buses will run from Ararat, Stawell and Halls Gap. Bookings are essential and details are on the club's website. Club Chairman, Carl Barry is looking forward to the race day, "The committee have been working hard to prepare the track and the surrounds are looking fantastic. We have had strong support from the community, and I must acknowledge our loyal sponsors who help make this day possible including Seppelt, bet365, Best's Great Western, Grampians Estate, the Kilpatrick Family, Monaghan's Real Estate, Sungold Milk/Saputo Dairy Australia, Ararat RSL, Transport Accident Commission (TAC), Country Racing Victoria and the Victorian State Government. We are looking forward to a wonderful day," Barry said. Patrons can purchase a ticket at the gate from 11am, or book online at country.racing.com/great-western OR you can call Penny on 0418 124 289.

Gearing up for the big Cup Day in Great Western

WINNERS: Patch Adams with Harry Coffey and Committee Member Mike Barry and Club President Carl Barry after winning the Seppelt Great Western Cup at Great Western Racecourse on January 24, 2021. Photo: Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos. The Great Western Racing Club are gearing up to run their annual Australia Day weekend meeting this Sunday January 23. This will be the 143rd running of the historic Seppelt Great Western Cup. The 2022 Seppelt Great Western Cup is one of many Victorian racing events that have been able to welcome back crowds. The race day is a COVIDSafe event and spectators wishing to attend the race day have to be fully vaccinated, as per Victorian Government requirements, and vaccination status must be proved at the entry point. Mask wearing and social distancing protocols also need to be followed in accordance with the current Government guidelines. Your vaccination status can be proved by the following methods; when checking in via the Service Victoria app, a COVID-19 digital certificate displayed on a smartphone wallet, a printed version of your COVID-19 digital certificate or immunisation history statement, or eligible proof of vaccination exemption. The 7-race-program features the Seppelt Great Western Cup over 1950m worth $50,000. Alongside the great racing action, there will be a host of entertainment on-course, including TAB facilities, bookmakers and food and beverage options available. X Factor winner Reece Mastin and his band will entertain racegoers after the last race has finished. The team from Kelly Sports will be entertaining the kids with sports activities, arts and crafts and giveaways. The Ararat RSL Fashions on the Field will be hotly contested this year with categories including Lady of the Day, Hat of the Day, Gent of the Day and little Miss and Little Mr. Registrations are free and taken on race day at the Fashions stage. Courtesy of the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), free buses will run from Ararat, Stawell and Halls Gap. Bookings are essential and details are on the club's website. RELAXED: Patrons enjoy a great day out at the 2021 Great Western Cup. Photo: Great Western Racing Club. Club Chairman, Carl Barry is looking forward to the race day, "The committee have been working hard to prepare the track and the surrounds are looking fantastic. We have had strong support from the community, and I must acknowledge our loyal sponsors who help make this day possible including Seppelt, bet365, Best's Great Western, Grampians Estate, the Kilpatrick Family, Monaghan's Real Estate, Sungold Milk/Saputo Dairy Australia, Ararat RSL, Transport Accident Commission (TAC), Country Racing Victoria and the Victorian State Government. We are looking forward to a wonderful day," Barry said. Patrons can purchase a ticket at the gate from 11am, or book online at country.racing.com/great-western OR you can call Penny on 0418 124 289.