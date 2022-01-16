VICTORIA recorded another 28,128 new COVID-19 cases overnight. Northern Grampians Shire (+20) and Horsham Rural City (+17) have seen a slight jump in cases, while Ararat Rural City has a much higher jumper with another 41 cases. The new infections were detected from 10,337 at-home rapid antigen tests and 17,791 laboratory-run PCR tests. IN OTHER NEWS: Northern Grampians Shire: 42 active cases (+20) Buloke Shire: 30 active cases (+4) Hindmarsh Shire: 18 active cases (+8) Horsham Rural City: 94 active cases (+17) Ararat Rural City: 146 active cases (+41) Yarriambiack Shire: 13 active cases (+4) West Wimmera Shire: 11 active cases (+4) Sadly, another 13 people have died from the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics. A total of 1,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 122 in intensive care and 35 on ventilators. The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/57b3b644-8669-4581-965b-e53468ab3869.jpg/r12_44_4916_2815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg