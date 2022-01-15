There are now a total of 117 active COVID-19 cases in Ararat Rural City, according to the Victorian government. New reported cases fell across the region, with the most being reported in Horsham (19), Ararat (17) and Buloke (13). Elswhere, Northern Grampians Shire recorded just 1 new case, as did West Wimmera Shire, while Hindmarsh recorded 2 and Yarriambiack recorded 3. Elsewhere, Pyrenees Shire recorded 9 new cases, Ballarat recorded 206 and Greater Bendigo recorded 173. Overall, cases fell across the state while hospitalisations tipped over 1000. READ MORE: Northern Grampians Shire: 17 active cases (+1) Buloke Shire: 29 active cases (+13) Hindmarsh Shire: 11 active cases (+2) Horsham Rural City: 76 active cases (+19) Ararat Rural City: 117 active cases (+17) Yarriambiack Shire: 10 active cases (+3) West Wimmera Shire: 6 active cases (+1) The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/eab0f8e8-42ee-43ee-b781-60d7aa3e854f.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg