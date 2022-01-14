ARARAT has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of active COVID cases in Ararat to 164. In the Wimmera, Horsham recorded 55 new infections, followed by the Northern Grampians with 29, Buloke with 13, Yarriambiack with nine, West Wimmera with seven and Hindmarsh with six. Elsewhere, Ballarat recorded 250 new cases and Greater Bendigo recorded 208. READ MORE: Across the state, Victoria recorded another 34,836 COVID-19 cases overnight. The new infections were detected from 15,440 at-home rapid antigen tests and 19,396 laboratory-run PCR tests. Sadly, another 18 people have died from the virus and its complications, according to Department of Health statistics. A total of 976 spent yesterday in hospital with COVID-19, 112 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators. Northern Grampians Shire: 101 active cases (+29) Buloke Shire: 51 active cases (+13) Hindmarsh Shire: 20 active cases (+6) Horsham Rural City: 175 active cases (+55) Ararat Rural City: 158 active cases (+25) Yarriambiack Shire: 25 active cases (+9) West Wimmera Shire: 19 active cases (+7) The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

