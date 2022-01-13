Ararat Police are currently seeking assistance from the local community regarding damage of a local primary school. The Eyewatch - Northern Grampians Police Service Area Facebook page reported that Ararat 800 Primary School has sustained smashed windows during the school holidays. A parent of the school community was walking through the school grounds on Sunday January 9 2022 when they noticed a few smashed windows. MORE NEWS: Police believe the damage may have occurred 48 hours prior. Anyone with information is urged to contact First Constable SORICH at the Ararat Police Station on 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or you can submit a confidential report at https://bddy.me/31QIRmi Do you have something to say on this issue? Send a Letter to the Editor to editorial@araratadvertiser.com.au

