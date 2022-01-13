subscribers-only,

The fire east of Willaura is almost under control. Extra resources have been cancelled. A stop was put on the fire at about 2.15pm. Fire crews have been called to a paddock fire east of Willaura on Wedding Road and Kerr Road. The Ararat Advertiser understands the fire is about three hectares and spreading fast. There has been multiple lightning strikes in the area. More information to come. MORE NEWS: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/2a4140fb-29ab-43ce-84ab-c2148ecff32e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg