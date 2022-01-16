subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council has announced that the Australia Day Awards nominations have been extended until Monday January 17. Nomination categories for this year include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Community Project of the Year Award. Ararat Rural City mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said it was a challenging year but the region has come together, stronger than ever. "We're fortunate to have so many avid volunteers who have made a significant contribution via community groups across our municipality last year," she said. "The awards rely on residents to submit nominations for those who contribute selflessly and deserve a bit of celebration and acknowledgement. MORE NEWS: "Ararat Rural City has so many talented young people within the community who have gone above and beyond in the past year, besides facing adversity. "Last year's Young Citizen of the Year, Zac Nunan, was recognised for his achievements, diligence and willingness to support local youth through his business Trading with Zac. "This is your last chance to have a say on who inspires you within the community; submit a nomination to tell us who they are and how they've contributed." These awards are announced each year as part of Australia Day celebrations, with an official ceremony to be held on the morning of 26 January at Alexandra Oval Community Centre. Celebrations will kick-off at 9am with a free barbecue breakfast from the Ararat Lions Club at Alexandra Oval, followed by the Ararat City Band and the Australia Day Awards ceremony to being at 10am. The Citizenship Ceremony will follow at 11am, with afternoon celebrations continuing at Alexandra Gardens, Lake Bolac and Willaura Outdoor pools from midday onwards. For more information and to nominate a resident or community group, visit www.ararat.vic.gov.au/ararat-rural-city-australia-day-awards-2022-nominations-now-open. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

