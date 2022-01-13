ARARAT has recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the city's total number of active cases to 158. Elsewhere, Ballarat recorded 279, and Greater Bendigo recorded 302. In the Wimmera, Horsham saw a decrease from yesterday's numbers, with 55 new cases, followed by the Northern Grampians with 44, Buloke with 26, Yarriambiack with five and West Wimmera and Hindmarsh with four each. Northern Grampians Shire: 72 active cases (+44) Buloke Shire: 43 active cases (+26) Hindmarsh Shire: 18 active cases (+4) Horsham Rural City: 119 active cases (+55) Ararat Rural City: 158 active cases (+25) Yarriambiack Shire: 18 active cases (+5) West Wimmera Shire: 13 active cases (+4) The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

