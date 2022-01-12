coronavirus,

The Wimmera has recorded 171 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Horsham Rural City Council saw the largest increase with 83 new cases, followed by Ararat with 51 new cases and 23 new cases in Northern Grampians Shire. Most of the cases in Horsham Rural City Council - 65 - came from the 3400 postcode where there is currently 94 active cases. West Wimmera, Buloke, Yarriambiack and Hindmarsh all saw smaller case numbers. RELATED - COVID-19 number spike in Ararat overnight, January 11 Northern Grampians Shire: 50 active cases (+23) Buloke Shire: 28 active cases (+10) Hindmarsh Shire: 13 active cases (+2) Horsham Rural City: 116 active cases (+83) Ararat Rural City: 146 active cases (+51) Yarriambiack Shire: 21 active cases (+10) West Wimmera Shire: 11 active cases (+2) The Ararat Advertiser has removed the paywall from our stories relating to health warnings and safety of the community. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/196c2d6a-e663-4da8-9300-99713ab1265d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg