Ararat Retirement Village has avoided dealing with understaffing and excessive workloads experienced across Australian aged care facilities. The Australian aged care sector has experienced an unprecedented crisis with chronic understaffing and extended shifts according to a survey of Health Services Union members. HSU National president Gerard Hayes said aged care workers were "exhausted and frustrated" working through the pandemic. "Only just over a third of members surveyed have received their booster shot, despite working overtime in high risk settings," he said. "There are active outbreaks in almost 500 aged care facilities across the country yet workers can't access RATs, they can't access PPE, they are on the front line with very little protection. "Not only are staff at risk but vulnerable residents are at a heightened risk of severe disease or death." READ MORE: The survey of more than 1,000 workers found 90 per cent are experiencing understaffing, 84 per cent are experiencing excessive workloads and 39 per cent of members have had to isolate due to exposure and only 16 per cent of those had access to paid isolation leave. Ararat Retirement Village CEO Robyn Woods-Gebler said the organisation had not faced any staff shortages as a result of the virus. "At this point we have no staffing concerns. Our COVID-19 plan has clear guidelines for staff management in the event of an outbreak as a result we have had no staffing concerns," she said. MORE NEWS: Ms Woods was hopeful the facility would not be faced with a shortage of supplies. "We received 1300 RAT tests from the government on the 12th but I no idea of when there will be further supplies," she said. "We now have to test all staff every 72 hours and all visitors each time they visit that may well be very short lived if there are no further tests distributed. "We have enough PPE for normal use and the upgraded variety for the first three days of an outbreak and then the feds are supposed to provide from the National Medical Stockpile. "I would have liked to put all staff into P2 masks now due to the escalating community cases but cannot risk going through them and not having them available for an outbreak given they are almost impossible to find." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

