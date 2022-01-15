subscribers-only,

The Halls Gap Twilight Market will be commencing on Friday January 29 at the entrance to Heath Street in Halls Gap. Co-organiser Carly Flecknoe said the idea came about as an extension of a Christmas shopping event ran by the retail stores at The Peaks Precinct at 2 Heath Street. "It provided a fabulous opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy the town while experiencing some of the Grampians fabulous makers," she said. "All stallholders are artists, growers, creators or producers who make their items from scratch to create a brilliant locally developed product. "This means that people will be able to source something incredibly unique and support a small business artisan at the same time." The market will support stallholders who have effected by the pandemic. A lot of market stallholders have also felt the COVID pinch with many markets being cancelled and "A lot of stallholders have been unable to attend Melbourne markets where they promote their work and have had a lot of markets cancelled in the last two years," Mrs Flecknoe said. "By keeping the event local, we can support these creators at home." The shops in The Peaks Precinct will also be open late each market evening, allowing residents to visit Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars for a late evening wander.

