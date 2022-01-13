sport, local-sport,

Ararat's Zac Dunmore and former Redbacks player Will Hynes have recommitted to another season with Ballarat Miners in NBL1 South men's conference. Will Hynes and Zac Dunmore are the Miners' first announced signings for next season. This will be Dunmore's fifth season with the Miners. "I'm happy to be re-signing. The people around the organisation are very friendly and helpful with my development not just on the court, but off it as well." MORE NEWS: Hynes said Ballarat was the best place for him to continue to improve. "I would love to win a championship with the Miners," said Hynes, who began his basketball as a junior with Exies Acmy. "Ballarat has always been my home and I've been able to progress through the pathway here. I want to show the juniors that if you work hard, you can also one day play for the Miners." Basketball Ballarat senior elite chair Cameron Moore said having Hynes, Lingard and Dunmore on board was a great foundation for the club and further showcased the pathway to NBL1. "We're very confident they'll continue to develop their game this year and be good role models for our junior Miners," Moore said. In addition to Dunmore who hails from Ararat and Hynes who is from Ballarat, the Miners have also announced the re-signing of Jordan Lingard from Colac. Securing the trio comes with a head coach yet to be named. Applications close next week, with the Miners hoping to make an appointment before the end of this month The NBL1 South season is expected to start around Anzac Day, but an exact date is not yet known.. The season fixture is still be announced. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

