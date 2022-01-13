subscribers-only,

Isabella Simmons' wait for an AFLW debut will roll into a second year after she was ruled out of the 2022 season. The Greater Western Victoria Rebels product sustained a stress fracture in her foot prior to the Christmas break, with further scans revealing serious damage. Simmons, a Stawell native, was selected by Melbourne with pick 48 of the 2020 draft. MORE NEWS: Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said the news was disappointing for the 19-year-old who had impressed in pre-season. "While we were hoping for a quick recovery, unfortunately recent scans have revealed an injury that will see Issy miss the upcoming AFLW season," he said. "This is disappointing and frustrating news for Issy, as she has been working hard to improve her game on and off field. "Issy will shortly begin her rehab, in an effort to play at VFLW level in April or May, while taking the opportunity to learn and develop her understanding of the game. "She will also play an important role in supporting her teammates."

