Celebrate Australia Day with Ararat Rural City Council's fun-filled program of activities and community events planned across the municipality on January 26. Australia Day celebrations will kick off at Alexandra Oval Community Centre with a free breakfast provided by the Ararat Lions Club. Ararat Rural City Mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said the national day has evolved over the years, with a focus on bringing the community together, celebrating our newest citizens and the achievements of residents. "Community is the backbone of our municipality; we have seen this time and time again through the many challenges we have experienced as a region - we've become stronger together," she said. "Australia Day is about bringing the community together to celebrate being an Australian citizen, embracing our diversity and celebrating our resilience." IN THE NEWS: Official proceedings will commence at 9.30am, including a performance by the Ararat Rural City Band, Australia Day Awards presented with guest speaker and Australia Day Ambassador Doug Christie, followed by a citizenship ceremony to welcome our newest Aussies in to the Ararat community. "Council's Australia Day citizenship ceremony and Australia Day Awards ceremony at Alexandra Oval Community Centre is one of the events I look forward to most as Mayor," Cr Armstrong said. "The ceremonies will start at 9am with activities planned to continue the celebrations into the afternoon at Alexandra Gardens, and the Ararat, Lake Bolac and Willaura Outdoor pools. "The awards celebrate and recognise the achievements and contributions of residents in the community, making our city a great place to live." MORE NEWS: Residents can expect an afternoon of a range of free activities held in the Alexandra Gardens, Willaura Outdoor Memorial Pool and Lake Bolac Peter O'Rorke Memorial Pool, with free entry to the pool and a barbecue. "From midday onwards, Council will be hosting Music in the Park at Alexandra Gardens, with residents invited to relax with a picnic in the gardens and enjoy live music, children's activities, and food trucks," Cr Armstrong concluded. More details for the 'Music in the Park' event will be announced in the following weeks. For more information on Ararat Rural City's Australia Day program, contact Josie Frawley on (03) 5355 0200. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

