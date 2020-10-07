Black and Ginger, Rhymney, W Class, Tram, restore, Hounds Run

The Hounds Run Vineyard added a new accommodation option to its Airbnb package this week - an iconic W Class tram. The Rhymney winery, took delivery of the Melbourne icon on Monday morning, culminating a project almost two years in the making. Vineyard owners Lucy Joyce and Hadyn Black, the latter runs small-batch wine label Black and Ginger, said they first applied for the tram in 2018. "We applied for one of the trams in July," Ms Joyce said. "We were told we had a great application and would go on the second round list. Then in February this year we got a phone call to say we got the tram." READ MORE: The pair used L.Arthur Transport, a Melbourne-based company, specialising in the transport of the decommissioned trams and utilised local crane operators on site. "L.Arthur have transported the majority of W Class trams - they have a special-designed truck built for the bogie," Ms Joyce said. "We used West Cranes because it was important to engage with local companies where possible." The W Class tram transported millions of people across Melbourne from 1923-56; however, a handful is still in operation on the City Circle tram loop. The dual bogie - the wheels and axles - allowed for a smoother ride along the tram lines. In 2018, VicTrak, the state-owned organisation that oversees all of the train and tram lines in Victoria, announced it was selling 237 W Class trams. As part of the application process, prospective tram owners had to explain how they would restore, repurpose and maintain the trams. "Before the tram can be used for accomodation, we will restore the tram," Ms Joyce said. "My cousin specialises in antique restoration; however, we also need to bring in several local tradies to get everything up to scratch. I will be at least six months before this is ready. "Hopefully, domestic tourism is in a good place." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

